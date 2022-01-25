Sylvera clinches second raising of $32.6 mln for offset ratings service

Published 20:24 on January 25, 2022 / Last updated at 03:59 on January 26, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

London-based Sylvera has raised $32.6 million to accelerate its plans to build an offset ratings service that can assess the market’s entire range of carbon-cutting projects by 2024.