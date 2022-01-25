US biofuel credit (RIN) prices rose nearly 10% on Tuesday which market participants attributed to significant involvement from refiners in the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) market.
RFS Market: RINs leap back above $1.00 on reported heavy refiner buying
