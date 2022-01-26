California regulator ARB this week approved the single largest intentional reversal of compliance offset issuances in the history of the cap-and-trade regulation, as changing programme guidance for quantifying carbon stocks led an Arizona forestry project to overissue credits.
Over-crediting leads to biggest international reversal of California compliance offsets to date
