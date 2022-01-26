Americas > Over-crediting leads to biggest international reversal of California compliance offsets to date

Published 23:23 on January 26, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:30 on January 26, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

California regulator ARB this week approved the single largest intentional reversal of compliance offset issuances in the history of the cap-and-trade regulation, as changing programme guidance for quantifying carbon stocks led an Arizona forestry project to overissue credits.

