Rebound in demand saw global electricity emissions spike by 7% in 2021, IEA says

Published 07:01 on January 14, 2022 / Last updated at 07:01 on January 14, 2022

Strong growth in global electricity demand of 6% in 2021, brought about by the recovery of global GDP from the Covid-19 induced slump from the year before and extreme weather conditions, saw electricity CO2 emissions spike by nearly 7% to reach a record level in the year of COP26, the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated on Friday.