EDF has downgraded its estimate for nuclear output for 2022, the French utility announced late Thursday, as a result of extensions of the outage periods for five of its reactors due to defects.
EDF downgrades 2022 French nuclear output on discovery of new reactor defects
EDF has downgraded its estimate for nuclear output for 2022, the French utility announced late Thursday, as a result of extensions of the outage periods for five of its reactors due to defects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.