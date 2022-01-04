UK’s Cost Containment Mechanism triggered for second month after December no-show

Published 15:45 on January 4, 2022 / Last updated at 16:58 on January 4, 2022

The UK ETS Authority will meet again this month to consider whether to add more UK Allowances to the market after prices exceeded the threshold for intervention for a second month in December, though the scheme's Cost Containment Mechanism (CCM) will not be triggered in either February or March after last month's average price fell below required levels.