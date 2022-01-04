The UK ETS Authority will meet again this month to consider whether to add more UK Allowances to the market after prices exceeded the threshold for intervention for a second month in December, though the scheme’s Cost Containment Mechanism (CCM) will not be triggered in either February or March after last month’s average price fell below required levels.
UK’s Cost Containment Mechanism triggered for second month after December no-show
