Euro Markets: EUAs kick off 2022 strongly as traders, utilities build length amid firm energy

Published 17:48 on January 4, 2022 / Last updated at 18:04 on January 4, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs kicked off the new year on a strong note, with the benchmark contract adding as much as 7.6% from the closing price in 2021 as traders built positions and sellers were scarce, while energy prices were sharply higher.