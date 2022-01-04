EUAs kicked off the new year on a strong note, with the benchmark contract adding as much as 7.6% from the closing price in 2021 as traders built positions and sellers were scarce, while energy prices were sharply higher.
Euro Markets: EUAs kick off 2022 strongly as traders, utilities build length amid firm energy
EUAs kicked off the new year on a strong note, with the benchmark contract adding as much as 7.6% from the closing price in 2021 as traders built positions and sellers were scarce, while energy prices were sharply higher.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.