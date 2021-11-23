EUAs made their biggest daily fall in three weeks on Tuesday as a sharp afternoon sell-off unwound earlier gains, while energy markets firmed amid forecasts of colder weather and news of additional US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
Euro Markets: EUAs have biggest daily drop since Nov. 1 as energy markets post gains
EUAs consolidated around the previous day's settlement price on Tuesday morning as energy markets posted strong gains amid news of additional US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
