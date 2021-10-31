New Zealand’s updated NDC promises deeper emissions cuts, offset buying

New Zealand on Sunday released an updated NDC ahead of COP26, promising to cut an extra 52 MtCO2e in the years to 2030 with the additional emissions reductions likely to be met largely through the international carbon market.