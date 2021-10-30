Death of key Article 6 negotiator to weigh heavily at COP26

As delegates descend on Glasgow next week to attempt to finalise the Paris Agreement’s Article 6, the absence of one long-time carbon markets negotiator who died tragically earlier this year from COVID-19 will weigh heavily on their work.

Sven Braden, who passed away suddenly in June at the age of 44, was a key member of the team of negotiators tasked with establishing a rulebook to govern international carbon trading under the 2015 climate pact.

Part of Liechtenstein’s official delegation, he was deeply involved in UN climate negotiations between 2007 and 2017, acting as the alpine microstate’s lead negotiator for carbon markets from 2011, and coordinated the market position for Environmental Integrity Group negotiating block of Mexico, Liechtenstein, Monaco, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland and Georgia, including during the Paris Agreement negotiations.

Sven also was integral to multiple legal frameworks including those guiding accession to the EU ETS, national greenhouse gas inventories and emissions trading registries, and other matters pertaining to market-based mechanisms.

“A lot of the Article 6 negotiators will be feeling quite down this COP because of his death,” one veteran delegate told Carbon Pulse.

“It’s just so incredibly sad, and he was such a big part of the [Article 6] team.”

Sven eventually moved on from international climate negotiations to take up a number of projects over the past few years, including initiatives to introduce blockchain technology to facilitate emissions trading and MRV systems.

However, he remained involved in Article 6, observing the ongoing negotiations at subsequent COPs and helping the Sustainable Development Initiative (SDI) to author ‘good practice guidance for the assessment of sustainable development in Paris-based markets.

Sven relocated from Europe to Lima, Peru after leaving the negotiation circuit.

He leaves behind his beloved family and a large collection of colleagues and contacts that feel blessed to have known him.

“My fondest memories of Sven involve bar-hopping through the alleys just off Las Ramblas following numerous Carbon Expos in Barcelona,” said Mike Szabo, Director of Carbon Pulse.

“He was one of my favourite people from this industry with whom to have beers. His death leaves a gaping hole in the Article 6 negotiation process, and he will remember him fondly as helping to design any carbon markets born from Paris.”

A memorial website has been set up in Sven’s honour.

“With his warm, generous manner, his open nature, friendliness and warmth, Sven was a friend of our whole family,” one message reads.

“We miss him, thankful for all encounters.”

