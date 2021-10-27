China > Chinese banks tie interest rate to carbon emissions performances

Chinese banks tie interest rate to carbon emissions performances

Published 07:26 on October 27, 2021  /  Last updated at 07:26 on October 27, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

Some Chinese lenders have begun offering interest rates linked to emission levels, as the nation’s financial sector strive to develop new climate-related products.

Some Chinese lenders have begun offering interest rates linked to emission levels, as the nation’s financial sector strive to develop new climate-related products.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software