Africa > G20 carbon pricing still lagging even as coverage improves -OECD

G20 carbon pricing still lagging even as coverage improves -OECD

Published 22:45 on October 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:45 on October 26, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, Carbon Taxes, China, EMEA, International, Other APAC, South & Central, US  /  No Comments

Nearly half of all energy-related CO2 emissions in major economies are now subject to a carbon price, though rates remain too low to lead a successful transition to net zero, the OECD said in a report published Tuesday.

Nearly half of all energy-related CO2 emissions in major economies are now subject to a carbon price, though rates remain too low to lead a successful transition to net zero, the OECD said in a report published Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software