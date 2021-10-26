Climate Talks > Climate pledges to have only slight impact on 2030 emissions pathway -UN report

Climate pledges to have only slight impact on 2030 emissions pathway -UN report

National determined contributions (NDCs) will not have enough impact on reducing global GHG output by 2030 to align with Paris Agreement warming goals, a UN report released on Tuesday warned while touting the potential of emissions trading to drive more ambition.

