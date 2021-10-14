ANALYSIS: Pre-COP jitters spark doubt over South Korea’s CDM investments in Africa

The fate of the CDM is again on the agenda for negotiators headed to Glasgow for COP26 UN climate talks next month, and the uncertain outcome is creating angst among Korean investors that have spent big developing offset projects while some make back-up plans to switch to the voluntary carbon market.