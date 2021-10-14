EU pulling carbon pricing levers as US buckles in energy price squeeze

Soaring energy prices are pinching pocketbooks on both sides of the Atlantic, but the EU may be better equipped at softening the blow because of its carbon pricing system, a panel heard Thursday.