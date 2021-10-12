Costa Rica, Gold Standard partner on corresponding adjustments for Paris-era emissions trade

Published 19:36 on October 12, 2021

Costa Rica will work with Gold Standard on principles for corresponding adjustments (CAs) under the Paris Agreement, as the offset project certifier gears up for what it dubs ‘Article-6 authorised units' for global carbon trade.