LCFS Market: California prices hit $170 as traders point to importer purchases

Published 21:17 on October 12, 2021 / Last updated at 21:17 on October 12, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values reached a one-month high on Tuesday, as market participants reported importers were on the bid and helping drive prices up.