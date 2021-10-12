Americas > More funds pile into RGGI, as first Pennsylvania facility opens account

More funds pile into RGGI, as first Pennsylvania facility opens account

Published 19:10 on October 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:10 on October 12, 2021  /  Americas, Australia, US  /  No Comments

Two investment management firms from the US and Australia opened RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) accounts in recent days, while a Pennsylvania-based facility also registered a general account ahead of the state’s possible entrance to the scheme next year.

