Chevron omits product-based emissions in aspirational net zero target

Published 22:25 on October 11, 2021 / Last updated at 22:25 on October 11, 2021

Chevron on Monday said it will aspire to achieve net zero emissions from its equity upstream operations by 2050, though the US oil major declined to include GHG output from the fuel it sells in this endeavour.