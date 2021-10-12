Bluesource, Oak Hill form $500 mln joint venture to manage forest land for offsets

North American environmental firm Bluesource has partnered with investment firm Oak Hill Advisers to form a $500 million joint venture and develop forestry-based carbon credits for both the compliance and voluntary markets, the companies announced
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.