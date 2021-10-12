Bluesource, Oak Hill form $500 mln joint venture to manage forest land for offsets

Published 12:00 on October 12, 2021 / Last updated at 15:41 on October 11, 2021

North American environmental firm Bluesource has partnered with investment firm Oak Hill Advisers to form a $500 million joint venture and develop forestry-based carbon credits for both the compliance and voluntary markets, the companies announced Tuesday.