Africa > VCM Report: CORSIA-eligible VERs plummet to 1.5-mth low

VCM Report: CORSIA-eligible VERs plummet to 1.5-mth low

Published 04:23 on October 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:57 on October 12, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Standardised, CORSIA-grade voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices trended lower over the past week, though the losses in the exchange-traded products accelerated on Monday as traders pondered reasons for the sell-off.

Standardised, CORSIA-grade voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices trended lower over the past week, though the losses in the exchange-traded products accelerated on Monday as traders pondered reasons for the sell-off.

S&P Global Platts’ CORSIA-eligible credit

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software