Financing in September: Carbon funds have stellar month as allowance prices soar to new heights

Published 21:17 on October 11, 2021 / Last updated at 23:47 on October 11, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, Canada, EMEA, EU ETS, International, New Zealand, UK ETS, US / No Comments

Investors rejoiced as compliance-grade carbon funds had a stellar month in September, with allowance prices in several markets soaring to new all-time highs.