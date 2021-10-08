Poland to start handing out 2021 EUAs to industry next week
Published 11:26 on October 8, 2021 / Last updated at 11:29 on October 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Poland will begin distributing free allowances to industrial installations for their 2021 output next week, its emissions trading authority confirmed Friday, while other member states are reported also to have begun issuing EUAs nearly eight months later than scheduled.
Poland will begin distributing free allowances to industrial installations for their 2021 output next week, its emissions trading authority confirmed Friday, while other member states are reported also to have begun issuing EUAs nearly eight months later than scheduled.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.