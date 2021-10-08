Africa > GCF board approvals bring total spending to $10 bln

GCF board approvals bring total spending to $10 bln

Published 07:50 on October 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:08 on October 8, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central  /  No Comments

The Green Climate Fund board this week approved $1.2 billion in funding for 13 projects, including a major investment in the Amazon Bioeconomy Fund, which is expected to cut carbon emissions by over 123 MtCO2e.

