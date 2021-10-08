Asia Pacific > Japex announces its first carbon neutral LNG deal

Japex announces its first carbon neutral LNG deal

Published 09:47 on October 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:47 on October 8, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (Japex) has secured its first  carbon neutral LNG cargo, the oil and gas company announced on Friday, adding to the fast-growing stream of offset-backed fossil fuel deals in the Asia-Pacific region.

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (Japex) has secured its first  carbon neutral LNG cargo, the oil and gas company announced on Friday, adding to the fast-growing stream of offset-backed fossil fuel deals in the Asia-Pacific region.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software