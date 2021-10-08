Japex announces its first carbon neutral LNG deal

Published 09:47 on October 8, 2021 / Last updated at 09:47 on October 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (Japex) has secured its first carbon neutral LNG cargo, the oil and gas company announced on Friday, adding to the fast-growing stream of offset-backed fossil fuel deals in the Asia-Pacific region.