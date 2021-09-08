Americas > Three California-registered projects apply for LCFS via book-and-claim pathway

Three California-registered projects apply for LCFS via book-and-claim pathway

Published 15:54 on September 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:54 on September 8, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

Three Indiana-based offset projects are seeking to transition into the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), with the new petition following similar efforts by dairy digesters over the past few years, according to documents published by state regulator ARB on Wednesday.

Three Indiana-based offset projects are seeking to transition into the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), with the new petition following similar efforts by dairy digesters over the past few years, according to documents published by state regulator ARB on Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software