PREVIEW: RGGI traders anticipate at or above market clear for Q3 auction

Published 17:03 on September 8, 2021 / Last updated at 17:03 on September 8, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Traders are anticipating the upcoming Q3 RGGI auction to settle at or slightly above the secondary market, with compliance entities holding allowances close to current emissions through the first half of the year.