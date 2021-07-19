BC First Nation, LNG companies offer net zero LNG export facility
Published 23:00 on July 19, 2021 / Last updated at 23:00 on July 19, 2021 / Americas, Canada, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A British Columbia First Nations group and two liquefied natural gas (LNG) firms on Monday announced a proposal to build a 12 million-tonne-per-year export facility, and are aiming to use carbon offsets as one of several strategies to counteract its emissions.
A British Columbia First Nations group and two liquefied natural gas (LNG) firms on Monday announced a proposal to build a 12 million-tonne-per-year export facility, and are aiming to use carbon offsets as one of several strategies to counteract its emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.