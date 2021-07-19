Americas > BC First Nation, LNG companies offer net zero LNG export facility

BC First Nation, LNG companies offer net zero LNG export facility

Published 23:00 on July 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:00 on July 19, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A British Columbia First Nations group and two liquefied natural gas (LNG) firms on Monday announced a proposal to build a 12 million-tonne-per-year export facility, and are aiming to use carbon offsets as one of several strategies to counteract its emissions. 

A British Columbia First Nations group and two liquefied natural gas (LNG) firms on Monday announced a proposal to build a 12 million-tonne-per-year export facility, and are aiming to use carbon offsets as one of several strategies to counteract its emissions.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software