Global stimulus spending not enough to prevent record emissions by 2023 -IEA

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that current government spending on post-COVID recovery measures isn’t targeting sufficiently clean energy investment, and that carbon emissions may climb to record levels by 2023 as a result.

As of the second quarter of 2021, governments in the 50 largest economies had pledged more than $16 trillion to rebuild and stabilise their economies, of which $2.3 trillion is aimed at economic recovery. Of this amount, $380 bln is to be spent on clean energy measures, the IEA calculated.

The planned energy spending, which represents just 2% of the total stimulus, would lead to global emissions rising in 2023 to 3.5 bln tonnes above the trajectory needed to achieve net zero by 2050, the IEA said.

“Not only is clean energy investment still far from what’s needed to put the world on a path to reaching net zero emissions by mid-century, it’s not even enough to prevent global emissions from surging to a new record,” said Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, in a statement.

“Many countries – especially those where the needs are greatest – are also missing the benefits that well-planned clean energy investment brings, such as stronger economic growth, new jobs and the development of the energy industries of the future,” he added.

The agency collected data on spending plans from more than 50 countries, which it then fed into the IEA’s World Energy Model to assess the impact on global emissions.

Spending on post-COVID stimulus for clean energy represents a 30% increase from historic investment rates, but is still only 35% of the levels recommended by the agency’s Sustainable Recovery Plan, which would put the world on track to meet the 2050 net zero target while creating jobs and supporting economic growth.

“Our analysis of over 800 policy measures across more than 50 countries shows that government spending for energy-related sustainable recovery measures has been primarily channelled through programmes that already exist such as energy efficiency grants, public procurement, utility plans and support for electric transport options,” the IEA said.

“Recovery plans worldwide are still not mobilising enough clean energy investments.”

The agency set out in May its recommendations for the energy sector to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

