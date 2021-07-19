Americas > Canada doles out funds to develop grasslands carbon offset system

Canada doles out funds to develop grasslands carbon offset system

Published 22:54 on July 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:54 on July 19, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Canadian government on Monday announced an investment to develop a carbon offset system for grasslands, with several thousand tonnes of credits expected from these projects.

