Speculators’ California carbon position inches up as allowance prices notch new all-time high

Published 21:44 on July 9, 2021 / Last updated at 22:03 on July 9, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculative firms added to their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions over the week as prices hit a fresh record high, but the week-on-week changes revealed more modest growth compared to last month, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.