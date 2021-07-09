Germany launches tender to buy 175k CERs to offset 2020 government travel

Published 20:41 on July 9, 2021 / Last updated at 20:41 on July 9, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Germany has launched a tender to procure around 175,000 Kyoto Protocol offsets to neutralise the carbon emissions generated from the business trips of federal government officials in 2020.