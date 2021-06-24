EMEA > Netherlands publishes free EU carbon allowance list, expects to disburse in August

Netherlands publishes free EU carbon allowance list, expects to disburse in August

Published 15:52 on June 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:52 on June 24, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The Netherlands on Thursday published a provisional list of installations receiving free EU carbon allowances for 2021-25, adding that it expects to disburse this year's units some time in August.

The Netherlands on Thursday published a provisional list of installations receiving free EU carbon allowances for 2021-25, adding that it expects to disburse this year’s units some time in August.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software