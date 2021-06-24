EU lawmakers give final approval to climate ‘law of laws’
Published 12:12 on June 24, 2021 / Last updated at 12:12 on June 24, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Parliament on Thursday gave its approval to a compromise on the European Climate Law, underpinning the bloc’s net zero objective by 2050 and creating a framework for all future environmental legislation.
