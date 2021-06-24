EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs extend 5-week peak as fuels push higher

Euro Markets: EUAs extend 5-week peak as fuels push higher

Published 15:10 on June 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:38 on June 24, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs broke above €55 to extend their five-week high on Thursday, continuing to be dragged higher amid a surging energy complex and the crossing of a key technical support level.

EUAs broke above €55 to extend their five-week high on Thursday, continuing to be dragged higher amid a surging energy complex and the crossing of a key technical support level.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software