Euro Markets: EUAs extend 5-week peak as fuels push higher
Published 15:10 on June 24, 2021 / Last updated at 16:38 on June 24, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs broke above €55 to extend their five-week high on Thursday, continuing to be dragged higher amid a surging energy complex and the crossing of a key technical support level.
