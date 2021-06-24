EU carbon price to spur shipping efficiency, but won’t alter fuel mix -draft
Published 17:35 on June 24, 2021 / Last updated at 17:35 on June 24, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping / No Comments
The expected expansion of the EU’s carbon market to include shipping emissions will have little impact on the maritime sector’s fuel mix, the European Commission said in a leaked document of a proposal targeting an increased uptake of sustainable fuels.
The expected expansion of the EU’s carbon market to include shipping emissions will have little impact on the maritime sector’s fuel mix, the European Commission said in a leaked document of a proposal targeting an increased uptake of sustainable fuels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.