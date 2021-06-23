China tells aluminium and steel industry bodies to prepare for carbon market
Published 13:44 on June 23, 2021 / Last updated at 13:45 on June 23, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China’s environment ministry has told the industry associations for aluminium and steel producers to help draw up CO2 allocation plans, indicating the sectors are about to be brought into the national emissions trading scheme.
