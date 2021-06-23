INTERVIEW: Startup founded by ex-BP risk boss aims to streamline net zero commodity trading

With corporate net zero ambitions growing by the day, a startup led by oil major BP’s former risk boss wants to certify the carbon neutrality of the commodity transactions that will form the basis of many of these efforts.