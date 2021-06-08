EU carbon could soon “break loose” from fuel-switching dynamics for a move higher -analysts
Published 23:50 on June 8, 2021 / Last updated at 23:50 on June 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EU carbon allowances may soon "break loose" from their correlation to utility coal-to-gas switching levels and gravitate towards the higher prices of €75-100 thought needed to continue decarbonising the bloc’s economy, analysts said this week.
