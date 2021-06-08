Aviation/CORSIA > Germany targets EU aviation allocation in carbon price stance -leaked document

Germany targets EU aviation allocation in carbon price stance -leaked document

Published 19:42 on June 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:29 on June 8, 2021  /  Aviation/CORSIA, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Germany favours the rapid end to free EU carbon allowances for airlines, according to a leaked document, increasing the pressure on the sector as it slowly recovers from the pandemic.

Germany favours the rapid end to free EU carbon allowances for airlines, according to a leaked document, increasing the pressure on the sector as it slowly recovers from the pandemic.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software