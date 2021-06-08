EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs rise above €52 on gas gains, bullish technicals

Euro Markets: EUAs rise above €52 on gas gains, bullish technicals

Published 18:29 on June 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:29 on June 8, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs rose 1.4% to settle above €52 on Tuesday, climbing for the second straight day amid a supportive energy complex and as technical signals turned bullish following Monday's disrupted session.

