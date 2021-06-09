Bavardage > Veteran carbon market analyst to join Andurand Capital

Veteran carbon market analyst to join Andurand Capital

Published 10:00 on June 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:13 on June 9, 2021  /  Bavardage, Conversations, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS  /  No Comments

A veteran carbon market analyst is to join hedge fund Andurand Capital Management, where he will advise on the launch of new environmentally-focused investment vehicles.

A veteran carbon market analyst is to join hedge fund Andurand Capital Management, where he will advise on the launch of new environmentally-focused investment vehicles.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software