A Land of Lincoln-headquartered financial firm opened a second RGGI account this week ahead of the Q2 auction, with the registration marking the first new speculative account in the power sector cap-and-trade programme in more than two months, CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data showed.
Chicago-based financial firm opens second RGGI COATS account
A Land of Lincoln-headquartered financial firm opened a second RGGI account this week ahead of the Q2 auction, with the registration marking the first new speculative account in the power sector cap-and-trade programme in more than two months, CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.