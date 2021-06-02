Chicago-based financial firm opens second RGGI COATS account

Published 22:45 on June 2, 2021 / Last updated at 22:45 on June 2, 2021

A Land of Lincoln-headquartered financial firm opened a second RGGI account this week ahead of the Q2 auction, with the registration marking the first new speculative account in the power sector cap-and-trade programme in more than two months, CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data showed.