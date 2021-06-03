WCI link “absolutely imperative” for Washington carbon market -senator
Published 18:35 on June 3, 2021 / Last updated at 18:35 on June 3, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
A linkage with the California-Quebec cap-and-trade system is essential for Washington state’s newly approved carbon programme, the leading legislator behind the policy said Wednesday, as he also minimised the impact of Governor Jay Inslee’s (D) partial vetoes of the underlying climate bill.
A linkage with the California-Quebec cap-and-trade system is essential for Washington state’s newly approved carbon programme, the leading legislator behind the policy said Wednesday, as he also minimised the impact of Governor Jay Inslee’s (D) partial vetoes of the underlying climate bill.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.