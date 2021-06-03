WCI link “absolutely imperative” for Washington carbon market -senator

Published 18:35 on June 3, 2021 / Last updated at 18:35 on June 3, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A linkage with the California-Quebec cap-and-trade system is essential for Washington state’s newly approved carbon programme, the leading legislator behind the policy said Wednesday, as he also minimised the impact of Governor Jay Inslee’s (D) partial vetoes of the underlying climate bill.