NA Markets: CCA prices rocket toward 2021 highs following Q2 auction, RGGI allowances stagnate before June sale

Published 22:43 on June 3, 2021 / Last updated at 22:43 on June 3, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged on the secondary market this week after speculators acquired an all-time high at the Q2 WCI auction, while RGGI allowances (RGAs) dithered ahead of their own quarterly sale.