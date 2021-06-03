California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged on the secondary market this week after speculators acquired an all-time high at the Q2 WCI auction, while RGGI allowances (RGAs) dithered ahead of their own quarterly sale.
NA Markets: CCA prices rocket toward 2021 highs following Q2 auction, RGGI allowances stagnate before June sale
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged on the secondary market this week after speculators acquired an all-time high at the Q2 WCI auction, while RGGI allowances (RGAs) dithered ahead of their own quarterly sale.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.