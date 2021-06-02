RFS Market: RIN prices tick up on strong commodity values, as traders question refiners’ strategies

Published 18:43 on June 2, 2021 / Last updated at 18:43 on June 2, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values rose this week on the back of higher agricultural commodity prices, while market participants questioned whether other refiners besides a Delta Air Lines subsidiary were trimming back on Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) purchases amid near-record high levels.