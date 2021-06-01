Switzerland, Thailand lay foundation for future Paris carbon credit deal
Published 22:47 on June 1, 2021 / Last updated at 22:47 on June 1, 2021 / Africa, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, Switzerland / No Comments
Switzerland intends to procure carbon offsets from Thailand under a joint statement signed by the two nations on Friday, marking the fourth arrangement for Paris-era international emissions trade orchestrated by Bern to date.
Switzerland intends to procure carbon offsets from Thailand under a joint statement signed by the two nations on Friday, marking the fourth arrangement for Paris-era international emissions trade orchestrated by Bern to date.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.