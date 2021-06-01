Switzerland, Thailand lay foundation for future Paris carbon credit deal

Published 22:47 on June 1, 2021 / Last updated at 22:47 on June 1, 2021 / Africa, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, Switzerland / No Comments

Switzerland intends to procure carbon offsets from Thailand under a joint statement signed by the two nations on Friday, marking the fourth arrangement for Paris-era international emissions trade orchestrated by Bern to date.