Africa > Switzerland, Thailand lay foundation for future Paris carbon credit deal

Switzerland, Thailand lay foundation for future Paris carbon credit deal

Published 22:47 on June 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:47 on June 1, 2021  /  Africa, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, Switzerland  /  No Comments

Switzerland intends to procure carbon offsets from Thailand under a joint statement signed by the two nations on Friday, marking the fourth arrangement for Paris-era international emissions trade orchestrated by Bern to date.

Switzerland intends to procure carbon offsets from Thailand under a joint statement signed by the two nations on Friday, marking the fourth arrangement for Paris-era international emissions trade orchestrated by Bern to date.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software