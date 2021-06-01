VCM Report: VER values continue to rise on low-cost credit demand
Published 22:55 on June 1, 2021 / Last updated at 22:55 on June 1, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices this week maintained their upward trajectory seen over late spring, with voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants continuing to attribute the uptick to large buyers scooping up low-cost renewables credits.
