Euro Markets: EUAs lift above €52 as energy prices rise, free allocations seen far off
Published 19:54 on June 1, 2021 / Last updated at 23:31 on June 1, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUA prices lifted above €52 in thin trade on Tuesday amid higher prices in energy and equity markets and as traders said Brussels appears to have made limited progress in handing out this year's free allocations.
