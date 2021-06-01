Contracts for difference could have “distortive effects” on EU ETS price, say exchanges

Published 18:12 on June 1, 2021 / Last updated at 18:12 on June 1, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Carbon contracts for difference (CCfDs), an increasingly touted measure across the EU to decarbonise heavy industries, could have “potentially distortive effects” on the bloc’s carbon market, according to a network of European energy exchanges.